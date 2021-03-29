Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Grady’s consistency in many areas and added, “His scoring, his ability to share the ball and his defense is part of what makes him special, and we are ecstatic to have him join a team that was close last season but needed what he gives us to get over to the top.”
The 6-foot-5 Grady was a four-time All-A10 selection and twice chosen to the first team. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.