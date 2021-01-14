Kentucky coach John Calipari acknowledged in a release Thursday night that he recruited Tshiebwe two years ago and “fell in love” with his effort, energy and desire to improve. The coach added, “There is no question his time at West Virginia was well spent playing for a terrific coach and friend in Bob Huggins.”
Tshiebwe said he looks forward to practicing immediately with Kentucky and called it “the perfect place for me.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.