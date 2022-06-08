Kentucky adds longtime assistant Turner to Wildcats staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has hired longtime basketball assistant coach K.T. Turner to round out head coach John Calipari’s staff.
Calipari said in a release that Turner would be the guy he’d call on for the opening and added, “He’s an established coach and someone who has a passion for development. ... K.T. has done an excellent job of recruiting Texas, which has always been good to us, and has a terrific ability to connect with young people.”
Turner’s coaching background includes stops at Wichita State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, where he was an all-conference player before finishing at Oklahoma City University. The Cincinnati native played professionally for three seasons in Italy before becoming a coach.
