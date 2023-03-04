Arkansas hosts Tshiebwe and No. 23 Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -5.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky plays the Arkansas Razorbacks after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 68-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Razorbacks are 13-2 in home games. Arkansas is third in the SEC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 11-6 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks fourth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Black is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Advertisement

Tshiebwe is scoring 16.5 points per game with 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article