“We have a core group of talented and driven players returning along with an exciting group of signees that cannot wait to wear those eight letters across the front of their jersey,” Elzy said.

Elzy was interim coach for a brief period before officially taking over for Matthew Mitchell in December 2020 after a 6-0 start. She has a 37-21 record at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats back from losing eight of nine at midseason to 10 consecutive league wins — including a 64-62 upset of top-ranked and eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament title game.

The Wildcats, who finished 19-12 this season, earned their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth but fell 69-62 to Princeton in the first round. Elzy is the first Wildcats women’s coach to start a tenure with consecutive NCAA appearances.

Barnhart said the program’s “impressive” turnaround was a strong step in building the championship vision. He added, “We’re excited to extend Kyra and continue our investment in women’s basketball and in her as a coach and positive role model in our community.”

