Juzang says his season with the Wildcats was “one of the best experiences of my life” in a release from the school, but decided to enter the transfer portal after “lots of thought and consideration.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari says Juzang has the option to return and added, “I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled player with a bright future.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.