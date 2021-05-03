Mintz said in a release that he and his family have done a lot of reflecting and personal evaluation the past two months. He believes it’s in his best interest to submit his name “to test the waters and go through a proper evaluation period.”
Mintz averaged team highs of 11.5 points and 3.1 assists per game last season along with 3.2 rebounds and 56 3-pointers.
Coach John Calipari said he supported Mintz’s decision, adding that he’s doing the right thing by going through the workouts and evaluations and “getting all the information out there that is afforded to him.”
