Kentucky guard Washington leaving school for NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the NBA draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, ending his lone season as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer.
Projected as a first-round prospect, Washington said in a release his decision followed discussions with his parents, family and Kentucky coach John Calipari.
“Leaving Kentucky won’t be easy,” Washington added, “but I am ready for the challenges ahead and know I am ready based on my experiences here in Lexington.”
Calipari added that Washington “is a play-making guard who has the ability to play on the ball or off and still impact the game in a variety of ways. We’ve had a number of players leave here and be successful at the next level who are in a similar mode as TyTy.”
League coaches and media members named Washington to the All-Southeastern Conference second team. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while starting 29 of 31 contests. Washington also broke John Wall’s single-game school record for assists with 17 against Georgia.
Injuries sidelined him for three Southeastern Conference games, including two down the stretch as Kentucky (26-8, 14-4) finished third in the league. The Phoenix native scored just five points on 2-of-10 shooting in the second-seeded Wildcats’ 85-79 overtime upset loss to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament East Region first round.
