Flint had spent the past three seasons under Archie Miller at Indiana and has also worked with USA Basketball. He cited Calipari as “both a brother and mentor” in a release and said he was excited to get started with the Wildcats. Calipari added, “Bruiser has an incredible basketball mind and is going to help us in a lot of ways.”
