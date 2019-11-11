This marks the seventh of coach John Calipari’s 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP poll. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.

AD

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic’s other top-4 matchup.

AD

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville — which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Florida took the week’s biggest tumble, falling nine spots to No. 15 after a loss to Florida State. Baylor fell eight spots to No. 24 after losing to Washington, which entered the poll at No. 20.

No. 25 Colorado was the other new addition, earning the Pac-12 program’s first appearance since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.

Purdue and VCU fell out of the poll.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD