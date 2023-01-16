Kentucky hosts conference rival Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 SEC)
The Bulldogs are 3-1 in SEC play. Georgia is 11-4 against opponents over .500.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.2 points. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
Terry Roberts is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.