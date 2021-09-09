Levis’ timing needs work, but he executed new coordinator Liam Coen’s system well enough to lead Kentucky to its best passing performance in recent memory. Its 419 yards were the most since gaining 422 against UT Martin in 2014. Receivers Josh Ali and Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson (two TDs) each posted 100-yard efforts, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. chipped in 125 yards and a TD rushing. The Wildcats’ challenge is duplicating it against higher-level opponents and avoiding the three turnovers they were fortunate didn’t affect the outcome.