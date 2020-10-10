Jamin Davis and Jamar “Boogie” Watson picked off Costello in the end zone and Will Rogers at the goal line respectively, and Kelvin Joseph also intercepted Costello. D’Eryk Jackson’s pick of Rogers in the final seconds closed the Wildcats’ win.
The interceptions tied for second most in program history, the last coming against Xavier on Sept. 25, 1948.
Wilson’s 12-yard TD pass to Keaton Upshaw followed a 51-yard run down the left sideline, the most explosive play in a game where yards were hard to come by.
Mississippi State (1-2, 1-2) got its lone points on a third-quarter safety after a bad snap past Kentucky punter Max Duffy that he kicked back through the end zone. It spoiled the Lexington return of Bulldogs first-year coach Mike Leach, who was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator from 1997-98 running the pass-heavy scheme.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: Costello was 36 of 55 for 232 yards passing, but has now thrown nine interceptions in three games. The big question is whether Leach will stick with him or seek a new look in the Air Raid with Rogers.
Kentucky: The Wildcats’ defense posted its best performance this season, not only slowing down a high-powered offense but forcing much-needed turnovers to boot. The offense struggled but made the most of its one good opportunity.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday, fresh off its 41-38 upset of No. 4 Florida.
Kentucky visits No. 14 and border rival Tennessee on Saturday, seeking just its third series win in the past 10 meetings.
