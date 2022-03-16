The Peacocks’ record in MAAC games is 14-6. Saint Peter’s is the best team in the MAAC allowing only 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 17 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

