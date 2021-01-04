He helped Kentucky beat No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in last weekend’s Gator Bowl to cap his comeback from a season-ending left knee injury in the second game of 2019. Two years ago, Wilson guided Kentucky past Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to complete a 10-win season, its first since 1977.
Wilson passed for 1,194 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 424 yards and five scores for Kentucky (5-6, 4-6 Southeastern Conference). He won 17 games over three seasons after transferring from Garden City (Oklahoma) Community College after a season at Oregon. He has a season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted a blanket waiver in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and will be immediately eligible.
