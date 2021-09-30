Florida backup QB Anthony Richardson, who missed the last two games while recovering from a strained right hamstring, is “100%, ready to go,” coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday. The redshirt freshman was the Gators’ best player the first two weeks of the season, coming off the bench to account for 467 yards and four touchdowns. He has 275 yards rushing and two scores, plus 192 yards passing and two TDs. Mullen has made clear that starter Emory Jones has a better grasp of the playbook, but he also knows Richardson’s rare talents make the Gators better.