Even given the wonder, which came in a bowl-record 233 rushing yards of the great Kentucky athlete Lynn Bowden Jr., how on gnarled green earth could football see fit to fete Foster with an opponent’s 18-play, 85-yard drive that consumed more than eight minutes? How could it subject him to the hope of two fourth downs — a fourth-and-7 from the Kentucky 43-yard line and a fourth-and-1 from the Virginia Tech 26 with just 61 seconds left — then yank those away, too, the second one after a Hokie defender raised his arms in celebration of a teammate’s apparent stop?

AD

AD

A distinguished and sweeping career ended on a drive of which Foster said, “You get down the stretch like that, every blade of grass is critical,” and the particular football agonies such as, “If we stop ’em on fourth-and-6, the game’s over.” It’s a drive that left Hokies Coach Justin Fuente in “no man’s land” about whether to call timeouts because it just bleeding gently forward. Then that drive ends with 15 seconds left on a pretty 13-yard touchdown pass with to Josh Ali from a running quarterback who doesn’t throw many pretty passes?

Damn, football. You’re a real louse.

Foster, retiring at 60 to become a university sort of “ambassador,” went through pregame and the run-up brimming with meaning: “Well, you know, at the beginning of the game, yeah, I mean, this is the last time I’m gonna be, kind of, in this environment,” he said. “I’ll be on the field at some point and time, but it’ll be a different mind-set and, you know, last time out there, I’m hanging up my whistle here so to speak.”

AD

AD

Then he got to the end and got to this: “You know, after the game, to be honest with you, I was really pretty ticked off, more just kind of staring out in space, you know, real angry.” He quickly added, “I’ve been very fortunate and very blessed.”

He walked off the field — a 3-yard fumble return on the game’s final play accounted for the final margin — looking almost dazed. He accepted congratulations on his career from Kentuckian after Kentuckian. Coaches from the young to the middle-aged told Foster it had been a pleasure just to watch him coach.

Then he went into that last tunnel, where eventually he would stop for a deeply emotional hug with linebacker Rayshard Ashby. Ashby would say, “It’s still not fully hitting me but it hit me the most probably today. I’m sure it’ll probably hit more as time goes by.” Fellow linebacker Dax Hollifield would say, “He’s like a father figure to me. I mean, he’s the reason I came here. He’d a legend. I mean, I saw this all the time, he’s the best defensive coordinator out here to ever coach college football. . . . He ain’t going nowhere, but yeah, I’m going to miss him a lot.”

AD

AD

Fuente: “What’s Bud Foster meant to Virginia Tech? I mean, I wish I was eloquent enough to — people could write books about it.” Virginia Tech’s season, seemingly doomed after a freaky Friday night against Duke in late September, came to rest at 8-5 with two heaving haunts, losses to Notre Dame and Kentucky wherein the two winning drives roiled with two fourth-down conversions each. “We were left for dead early in the year,” Fuente said of the 2-2 start, before stressing “my belief in what we’re going to be,” while Foster found promise in all the returning skill.

A Belk Bowl that refused to be innocuous had heaved with urgency. Two teams who are not rivals bickered and scrapped as if rivals, both during the week at a bowl event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and before the game on the field, with Bowden in an altercation for which he apologized to his team and expressed postgame regret.

Yet even with that and fate’s spite toward Foster, this giddy little Belk Bowl splashed wonder atop its meanness. Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease gained 126 yards and scored from 43, but the shouting wonder was Bowden. Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker looked good often and said of the team that voted him most valuable player, “Blood couldn’t make us any closer,” but the shouting wonder was Bowden. He would end up surpassing even his storybook 61-yard run in the third quarter that tied the game at 24-24.

AD

AD

A high school quarterback and college receiver who became quarterback only in early October, he wound up as the first-team all-American utility player. “If he would have played like that, if we would have started him [this season] at quarterback, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that he would be in New York at the Heisman,” Coach Mark Stoops said.

Then, dreamily, down six, he led that march, rushing a whopping 12 times for 54 yards on its staccato but determined path. He got to say his winning touchdown meant “everything,” because, “Y’all said I couldn’t throw.” (He went 6-for-12 in the game.) He said, “If you told me I was going to play quarterback, you know, I wouldn’t believe, but they get a lot of schemes around me.”

As Fuente would say, “There was no place to hide out there in that game. That was a real football game,” Bowden took the onslaught, showed a compelling and expert patience in choosing his lanes, and fought and sped around the premises until Foster called him “a special football player.”

AD

AD

Then the man who had seen so many special football players said of Virginia Tech fans, “I just can’t thank them enough for all their love and generosity and support. I know that sometimes, they’d like to throw me under the bus, but for the most part we’ve put a product out there on the field that, I hope, made them very, very proud and created a brand that was really special.”

He and Frank Beamer and others had left Virginia Tech transformed and redefined, so now Foster came down one last hallway, in a suit and brown shoes, a Kentucky-born coach and a former Murray State player, accepting congratulations along the way, including from Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, who told him, “What you’ve done for the game of college football is remarkable.”

As Foster held his wife Jessie’s hand and his family surrounded him in a moving cluster, he went on down that last hallway, past the equipment-truck loaders in their “This One’s For Bud” T-shirts, past the custodians the premises as ever. He walked a while, took a left toward three buses, wedged between two of them and boarded the middle one, up the stairs one last time, feeling blessed from a game that does reserve the right to occasional meanness.

AD