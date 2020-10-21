The 7-foot Sarr transferred this spring after three seasons at Wake Forest. He averaged 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to earn selection to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team ,as well as runner-up as Most Improved Player.
Toppin, the 6-8 brother of Dayton forward and last year’s consensus National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games with three starts as a Rhode Island freshman.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.