“I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life-altering for me and my family,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Through that, my priorities toward my family and my faith has grown even larger than before and that has led me to make this decision.
“Although so much about today is sad because I will greatly miss the relationships and people that have constantly lifted up my family and me the last 13 years, I am resolute in my decision and comfortable with beginning the next chapter of my life.”
Elzy has held associate positions at Kentucky and Tennessee in a coaching career that started in 2002.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.