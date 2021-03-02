Georgia’s Joni Taylor was named coach of the year for the first time.
The coaches’ All-SEC honors:
First Team
Jasmine Walker, Alabama; Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Shakira Austin, Ole Miss; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; N’dea Jones, Texas A&M.
Second Team:
Jordan Lewis, Alabama; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Destiny Slocum, Arkansas; Lavender Briggs, Florida; Jenna Staiti, Georgia; Aijha Blackwell, Missouri; Rae Burrell, Tennessee; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman
Romi Levy, Auburn; Jordyn Merritt, Florida; Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia; Snudda Collins, Ole Miss; Madison Scott, Ole Miss; Madison Hayes, Mississippi State; Mama Dembele, Missouri; Marta Suárez, Tennessee.
All-Defensive
Que Morrison, Georgia; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Chasity Patterson, Kentucky; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee
Player of the Year — Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year — Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year — Destiny Pitts, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia
