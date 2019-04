Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson celebrates during the second half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Keldon Johnson will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent but is keeping open the option of returning to school.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson follows teammate PJ Washington in entering the draft. He has until May 29 to decide on coming back for his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s No. 3 scorer and rebounder was selected by Southeastern Conference coaches as freshman of the year and a second team All-SEC choice. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Johnson, who is from South Hill, Virginia, says in a statement that after talking with his family and coach John Calipari, getting information from the NBA “is the best thing for me at this time.” Calipari says he supports Johnson “whatever he decides.”

