Maxey said in a release Monday that although he didn’t get to pursue his goal of winning a national championship, “this season was everything I signed up for.” The Garland, Texas, native added that “because I’m Wildcat made,” he’s ready for the next challenge of chasing his dream of playing in the NBA.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Maxey is “a great kid” with unwavering confidence in his ability and “potential he has only begun to realize.” Maxey’s decision comes a day after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will enter the draft after two seasons with Kentucky.
