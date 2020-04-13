The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said in a release Monday he was “saddened” Kentucky wasn’t able to compete for a national championship because of “circumstances beyond our control.” Quickley added that he decided to turn pro after praying and talking with his family.
Kentucky coach John Calipari had touted Quickley’s improvement and potential since last fall and said in the release, “There’s no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep.”
Quickley is the third Kentucky underclassman to turn pro. Sophomore Ashton Hagans and freshman Tyrese Maxey announced last week they will enter the draft.
