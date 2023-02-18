Kern scores 17 as VCU defeats Fordham 80-61

Kern finished 8 of 9 from the floor for the Rams (20-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 13 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 assists and six steals. Jalen DeLoach shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.