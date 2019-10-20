SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nate Ketteringham accounted for three touchdowns, including a 39-yard TD pass to Alex Cloyd with 1:49 to play, and North Dakota beat Cal Poly 30-26 on Saturday night.

Ketteringham was 20-of-30 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard scoring run and Cloyd finished with two receptions for 41 yards and two TDs. James Johannesson had 13 carries for 82 yards and a score for North Dakota (4-3).

Duy Tran-Sampson’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Cal Poly (2-5) a 23-14 lead with 6:46 left in the third quarter but the Fighting Hawks responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 2-yard TD pass from Ketteringham to Cloyd about four minutes later and Brady Leach’s 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter made it 24-23. The Mustangs then put together a 16-play drive that stalled at the 25 before Colton Theaker’s 42-yard field goal put them back in front. On fourth-and-2, Ketteringham faked a handoff and, with the blitz in his face, threw a short pass off his back foot to Cloyd who raced to the end zone for what proved to be the winning score.

Tran-Sampson finished with 173 yards rushing on 40 carries for Cal Poly.

