One week after the Howard men’s basketball team closed the 2018-19 season with 17 wins and its first appearance in a postseason tournament since 1992, the Bison are without a coach.

Kevin Nickelberry was forced to resign as coach as part of a negotiated buyout with the university, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis announced Wednesday that Nickelberry was resigning after nine years leading the Bison. Howard said in a news release that a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

When reached by phone Friday, Nickelberry refused to comment and referred to the statement Howard released along with its announcement Wednesday.

“I am blessed to have had the opportunity to serve as head coach at Howard University,” Nickelberry said in the release. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity and am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. To see how far we took this program that had suffered so much is a credit to our student-athletes and staff who worked so hard to allow the Howard community to once again be proud of its basketball program. I feel now is a good time take on my next coaching challenge.”

Nickelberry, a 54-year-old Washington native, ended his tenure with a 96-194 overall record after an eventful final season.

A strong finish to the season, which ended for the Bison on March 20 with an 81-72 loss to Coastal Carolina in the College Basketball Invitational, was counterbalanced by Nickelberry’s brief leave.

On Feb. 8, Nickelberry was placed on paid administrative leave by the university and missed two games in the wake of an on-court fight between players from Howard at visiting Norfolk State at the end of a Feb. 2 game. A brawl broke out when players gathered to shake hands after the final buzzer and involved several players from both teams as well as spectators. Nickelberry, who was seen being held back from a Spartans player during the incident, was reinstated with no further penalty six days later after an internal investigation of his conduct.

This season, the Bison got off to their first 4-0 start since the 1979-80 season and finished having won five of their final seven games. They finished with a 17-17 overall record, the program’s most victories since 2002, and were expected to return all of their significant contributors next season.

The Bison have had just 11 seasons with double-digit wins, six of which came under Nickelberry, since they last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 1992

“I wish to thank Coach Nickelberry for all he has done to advance the Howard University men’s basketball program,” Davis said in the Wednesday release. “When Coach Nickelberry took over our program nine seasons ago, he inherited a program that was facing academic and NCAA issues and provided a foundation for success, both on the court and in the classroom. That foundation has resulted in the best academic performance the program has had in years and success on the court that has brought the program back to contending for MEAC championships.”

Nickelberry also brought in a handful of well-known recruits including R.J. Cole, the New Jersey point guard who will be a junior next season and who earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the year last season, and James Daniel III, who led the nation in scoring with 27.1 points per game in 2015-16 and was Nickelberry’s only player to earn MEAC player of the year before he was injured and transferred to Tennessee.

Still, Nickelberry never ended a season above .500. Howard has won neither the conference regular season championship nor a tournament championship since 1992, when they won both.

Before taking over at Howard, Nickelberry compiled a 50-44 record in three seasons at Hampton. He helmed the Libyan national team in 2009’s FIBA African Championships.