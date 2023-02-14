Key and No. 10 Tennessee host No. 1 Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee takes on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide after Tyreke Key scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 86-85 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Volunteers are 11-2 on their home court. Tennessee averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 2.4.

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.2 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Advertisement

Brandon Miller is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. Mark Sears is averaging 14.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article