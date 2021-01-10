Jake LaRavia, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Sycamores, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).
Indiana State totaled 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Tom Welch had 18 points for the Ramblers (7-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Cameron Krutwig added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had 10 points and six rebounds.
