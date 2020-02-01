Barnes’ 3-pointer with 15:20 left tied it a nine and started a 24-6 run for 30-15 lead with 7:21 before halftime. The Bears outscored Indiana State 23-16 to close the half to get within 46-38. They continued to chip away and took a 52-51 lead when Tulio Da Silva made a jump shot with 12:50 remaining. Key’s 3 made it 60-57 with 9:27 left and the Sycamores led the rest of the way.