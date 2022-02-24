Anatasia Hayes scored 18 points and Caterrion Thompson 16 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 6-9), who only used seven players in dropping their fourth straight.
Rae Burrell, who scored 11 points for the Lady Vols, opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. After a Mississippi State basket, Darby had 3-pointers to start and end an 11-0 run. Following another Bulldogs score, Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer, Key had two baskets and Darby hit a 3 to complete a 10-0 run for a 54-31 lead.
Tennessee was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 12 of 17 overall in the third quarter. The Lady Vols finished 8 of 15 from distance, shooting 54% overall. They also had a 50-27 rebounding advantage and matched their season high with 27 assists on 35 baskets.
Key has 105 blocks this season, breaking a tie for second in a season with Candance Parker. She is eight blocks behind Kelley Cain’s school record 113. Key is 12 blocks behind Parker’s career record of 275.
