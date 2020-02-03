Norfolk State (10-13, 6-2) was knocked out of first place by North Carolina A&T on Saturday and now finds itself tied for second with NC Central (10-12, 6-2).
Deven Palmer scored 13 points and Jibri Blount added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead NC Central. Justin Whatley contributed 10 points.
Devante Carter scored 14 points to lead Norfolk State, with Tyrese Jenkins chipping in 12 points off the bench and Jermaine Bishop contributing 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
North Carolina Central travels to Coppin State Saturday. Norfolk State plays host to Delaware State Saturday.
