The Monarchs are 2-2 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion is sixth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 2.4.
The Mean Green and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Keyser is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.
Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.