The Monarchs are 5-8 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in C-USA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 8.9.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won 77-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, and Keyser led the Monarchs with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.
Keyser averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Trice is averaging 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.
Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.