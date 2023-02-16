Khalifa hits in OT, Charlotte defeats Western Kentucky 68-64

Khalifa finished with 24 points and had eight rebounds for the 49ers (15-11, 6-9 Conference USA). Montre’ Gipson added 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds. Isaiah Folkes was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Dontaie Allen led the Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Western Kentucky. Jamarion Sharp also had eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Gipson put up eight points in the first half for Charlotte, who led 35-28 at the break. Charlotte was outscored by seven points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 62-62. Khalifa finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range on the way to his six points in the overtime.