TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate will return for his senior season.

Tate made the decision Tuesday after talking it over with his family and Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin.

Tate instantly made a name for himself as a sophomore, setting an FBS rushing record for a quarterback with 327 yards after replacing injured started Brandon Dawkins against Colorado.

Tate had a superb 2017 season, finishing with 1,411 yards and 12 TDs rushing, 1,591 yards and 14 TDs rushing.

Considered a Heisman Trophy front-runner heading into the 2018 season, Tate instead struggled with an ankle injury that bothered him most of the year. He threw 2,530 yards and 26 TDs, but was limited to 224 yards and two TDs rushing in Sumlin’s offense.

