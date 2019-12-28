Boise State used a 14-3 run for a 23-13 lead. The Matadors responded with a 12-2 outburst to tie it at 25-all. The Broncos then outscored Cal State Northridge 22-8 and went to halftime with a 50-34 advantage.

The Broncos (9-5) finished the first half shooting 17 of 27 (63%) including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. In the first half, Kigab shot 8 of 9, made all three shots from behind the 3-point arc and Justinian Jessup made all five of his shot attempts including three 3s.

AD

AD

Jessup scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting — including 6 of 7 from 3-point range — and Derrick Alston scored 17. Boise State scored 100 for its second consecutive home game and for the third time in seven home games.

Lamine Diane scored 28 points for Cal State Northridge and Terrell Gomez scored 10.

The Matadors host Morgan State on New Year’s Eve.

Boise State begins Mountain West Conference action on New Year’s Day when it hosts Wyoming.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD