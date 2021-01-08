Air Force totaled 40 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
A.J. Walker had 23 points for the Falcons (3-7, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Chris Joyce added 17 points. Glen McClintock had 14 points.
The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Boise State defeated Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday.
