King and East Tennessee State host Mercer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Mercer Bears after Jordan King scored 29 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-62 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Mercer scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

King is averaging 14.3 points for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article