King and Valparaiso host UIC

UIC Flames (9-10, 1-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-12, 1-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the UIC Flames after Kobe King scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 76-69 win against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Beacons have gone 5-4 in home games. Valparaiso is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 1-7 in conference games. UIC is eighth in the MVC shooting 31.9% from downtown. Jaden Brownell leads the Flames shooting 40% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Beacons. King is averaging 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Jace Carter is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

