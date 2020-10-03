Colby Suits completed 31 of his career-high 54 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns for ULM (0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt), and added seven carries for 51 yards. Josh Johnson had two touchdowns rushing and another receiving.
Following Byrd’s touchdown, Suits led a 13-play, 73-yard drive capped by Johnson’s 2-yard scoring reception with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. After a punt by Georgia Southern (2-1, 1-1), the Warhawks drove 80 yards in eight plays to trim the deficit to 35-30 on Johnson’s second 2-yard rushing TD with 4:59 to play.
The Eagles went three-and-out and ULM took over at its own 27 with 2:42 left. Suits converted a pair of third downs and ran for 7 yards on a fourth-and-6 to make it first-and-goal from the 9 and, two plays later, Byrd stopped a scrambling Suits at the 1 and time ran out.
Attendance at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium was limited to 25% capacity and there was no on-campus tailgating or RV parking due to COVID-19 restrictions.
