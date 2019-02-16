LORETTO, Pa. — Jamaal King had 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Robert Morris 72-69 on Saturday night.

Mark Flagg had 12 points and three blocks for St. Francis (14-11, 10-4 Northeast Conference). Keith Braxton added 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Blackmon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Koby Thomas had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Colonials (13-14, 8-6). Matty McConnell added 13 points. Josh Williams and Charles Bain had 10 points apiece.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Colonials on the season. St. Francis defeated Robert Morris 76-73 on Jan. 31. St. Francis takes on St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday. Robert Morris plays LIU Brooklyn at home on Thursday.

