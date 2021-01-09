Eastern Kentucky achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.
Tennessee Tech totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Keishawn Davidson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (1-12, 1-5). Jr. Clay added 15 points and 10 assists. Damaria Franklin had 14 points.
