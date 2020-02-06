Josiah Wallace had 25 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (11-12, 4-7). Marvin Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds. Jordan Skipper-Brown had 12 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 77-74 on Jan. 9. Eastern Kentucky plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Saturday. Eastern Illinois faces Morehead State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com