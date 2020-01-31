E.J. Crawford had 22 points for the Gaels (5-11, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added 13 points.
Siena (10-9, 6-4) plays St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday. Iona faces Manhattan on the road on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.