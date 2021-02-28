Army built a 39-17 halftime lead before the Terriers (6-10, 6-10) flipped the script and staged a furious rally.
McCoy had 16 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jonas Harper scored 11 for the Terriers.
Army ends the regular season with a 3-1 record against the Terriers this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.