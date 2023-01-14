King scores 20, Valparaiso defeats Evansville 76-69

King added nine rebounds for the Beacons (7-12, 1-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds and five assists. Quinton Green was 6 of 11 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to finish with 15 points. The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Beacons.