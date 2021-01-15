Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncs (3-9, 3-6). Dontrell McQuarter added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had eight rebounds.
Christian Ings, the Broncs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).
