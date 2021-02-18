Green and Lewis each had three of Eastern Kentucky’s 12 steals. The Colonels scored 18 points off 17 UT Martin turnovers.
Anthony Thomas had 16 points for the Skyhawks (7-14, 5-12). Cameron Holden added 13 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. Ajani Kennedy had 11 points.
Eastern Kentucky defeated UT Martin 113-73 on Jan. 21.
