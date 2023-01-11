King scores 42, East Tennessee State downs Citadel 96-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jordan King scored 42 points — the for the sixth-highest total in a Division I game this season — and East Tennessee State took down Citadel 96-74 on Wednesday night.

King made 8 of 12 from 3-point range and had seven steals for the Buccaneers (7-11, 3-2 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Taylor was 5-of-9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.