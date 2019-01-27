Oregon’s Kenny Wooten, top, dunks over teammate Payton Pritchard, left and Washington State’s Jeff Pollard, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 27, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/Associated Press)

EUGENE, Ore. — Louis King scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half and Kenny Wooten had 20 to help Oregon rally past Washington State 78-58 on Sunday night.

Paul White added 18 points for the Ducks (12-8, 3-4 Pac-12), who came back from a four-point halftime deficit to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a fifth home loss of the season.

Oregon went ahead for good at 48-44 on two fast-break baskets by King off WSU turnovers as the Ducks opened the second half on a 13-5 run. They finished the game the game on 20-5 run over the final 8:20 that included 10 straight points

Robert Franks had 19 points to lead the Cougars (8-12, 1-6), who lost their third game in a row and ninth of their last 10. CJ Elleby added 15 points and Jeff Pollard had 10.

The Cougars shot just 8 of 24 in the second half and were 25 of 46 overall for 54.3 percent. They also committed 17 turnovers off which the Ducks scored 21 points. Oregon went 16 of 26 in the second half and 30 of 55 (54.5 percent) for the game.

Franks was 6 for 6 with two 3-pointers for 15 points as WSU took a 39-35 lead into halftime. The Cougars made 15 of their first 17 attempts, including a run of 10 in a row, and finished the half 17 of 22 for 77.3 percent.

The Ducks, however, converted seven WSU turnovers into nine points to keep contact, led by King with nine points and White with eight, despite shooting 14 of 29 (48.3 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Washington State couldn’t sustain any offense in the second half after giving the Ducks all they could handle in the first. The Cougars got just five points from starting guards Ahmed Ali and Viont’e Daniels, who went scoreless in 23 minutes.

Oregon rebounded from another stinging loss with a solid second half, thanks to King and Wooten. King, the five-star freshman, has taken over the Ducks’ scoring lead from Payton Pritchard in the absence of Bol Bol.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Hosts UCLA on Thursday night.

Oregon: At Utah on Thursday night.

